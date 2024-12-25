Fans at Arsenal
Seasons Greetings to all our readers from the JustArsenal Team

Arsenal fans. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Welcome all to our timely greetings to everyone that makes Just Arsenal (probably) the most interesting and varied Arsenal fans forum in the known universe. I love our community that has thrived with fascinating opinions from all our contributors.

It would take me much too long to list all of the differing characters we have on here on a daily basis (You know who you are!) but it certainly gives me great pleasure and has been a priviledge to have created and curated it for more than a decade. I would like to thank you all, including all our Writers (and readers) that have given us their honest opinions up for discussion.

Sometimes they have been positive and uplifting and sometimes not, but it is definitely not boring, and long may we continue in our little Arsenal community for ever and a day.

Remember we are ALL Arsenal, just Arsenal!

Admin Pat (The one you all love or hate depending on the weather lol!), Admin Martin, Michelle (who does the Gooner Womans opinions), and all our contributors from all around the world..

ADMIN PAT in a JustArsenal Christmas vest!

Greeting to one and all and I sincerely hope everyone has fun and an even better next year (with lots of luvly jubbly trophies!)

COME ON YOU GOONERS!!!!!

  3. Are those vests in the gift shop yet? Thanks for the fine Arsenal fan site. Merry Christmas and keep up the great work for Gooners all over the world.

  7. Thanks AdPat and support group,
    Wherever you are in the world, we are all wedded to the Arsenal and want them to be the best they can be.

    Wishing everyone on JA a happy Christmas and a peaceful new year where , hopefully, conflict can be resolved and a better future for all is possible

