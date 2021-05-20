Second half form table shows Arsenal is slowly making progress under Arteta

Arsenal has had a turbulent campaign in Mikel Arteta’s first full season at the helm.

The Gunners named him their latest manager in 2019 after an underwhelming time under the management of Unai Emery.

He is being tasked with rebuilding the club and taking it back to the top of English football.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup and Community Shield last year and was backed in the last two transfer windows.

His team started this campaign well, but they faltered soon after the start and have been dealing with mid-table mediocrity for much of it.

They are, however, enjoying a resurgence towards this end of the campaign and have won their last four league games and are unbeaten in five competitive matches.

A look at a Premier League table for this second half of the season alone, calculated by Sun Sports shows that Arsenal hasn’t done badly this year.

The results show that Arsenal has been the second-best team in England, behind Manchester City for 2021 results alone.

The Gunners have played 23 matches this year and won 13 of them to amass 44 points.

Only Manchester City with 57 points has earned more.

While the Gunners could end this season without European football, these numbers should give them some hope of having a better campaign next season.