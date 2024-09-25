Second-string Arsenal maul Bolton in the Carabao Cup

A much-changed Arsenal team breezed past Bolton with a 5-1 win in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Arsenal faced a Bolton side hoping to win at the Gunners’ home for the first time in three decades.

Bolton knew the task ahead was tough, and Arsenal wasted no time in sending a message to their visitors about how seriously they were taking the League Cup, despite resting several players.

Mikel Arteta’s youngsters started the game with confidence, and it didn’t take long for the Gunners’ superiority to show as Declan Rice opened the scoring.

It was still Arsenal who looked more likely to score the next goal, and they did through the impressive Ethan Nwaneri. The teenager was enjoying a standout night.

Arsenal remained dominant until the break, and almost immediately after it, Nwaneri scored his second of the game, making it a memorable evening for him.

Bolton briefly sparked the game into life shortly afterward, pulling one back with a lovely finish from Aaron Collins.

Myles Lewis-Skelly had a brilliant game, but his night came to an unfortunate end as he was replaced after picking up an injury.

Raheem Sterling was next to get on the scoresheet, extending Arsenal’s lead. He had deserved that goal for his strong performance.

This was certainly another routine win for Arsenal, and Arteta showed he is serious about the competition with the changes he made.

Not that they needed an impact from their substitutes, but Kai Havertz got in on the act, further extending Arsenal’s lead on what was a dominant night.

Arsenal continued to control the game and create chance after chance, but they will be happy with the 5-1 win.