Secure Zubimendi, follow up with blockbuster striker deal, and the league could be Arsenal’s

This summer, Arsenal fans have been eager to see quality signings that could finally give them the edge in the Premier League title race.

Plenty of top players have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium with Rodrygo, Leroy Sané, Benjamin Šeško, Viktor Gyökeres, and Martín Zubimendi among them.

With at least three deals expected following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s arrival, one question is doing the rounds: if Arsenal signed Šeško, Rodrygo, and Zubimendi, would that guarantee Premier League glory?

Not necessarily. If Arsenal truly want to win the league, they should go all-in on two key signings instead, in my opinion.

Stick with Trossard and Martinelli on the left

Arsenal finished last season with 89 points, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli sharing left-wing duties. Neither is expected to leave, so why not give them another shot?

That would save over £45 million, the expected cost of signing a new winger, unless Leroy Sané arrives on a free transfer – which looks extremely unlikely now that Galatasaray seem to be leading the race.

With that money saved, the idea that Arsenal “need to spread the budget” becomes less urgent. Arteta has already shown he can extract strong performances from both Trossard and Martinelli across a season.

Elite talent over quantity

Instead of spreading funds across three or four players, Arsenal should focus on elite-tier upgrades.

Few fit that category better than Alexander Isak and Martín Zubimendi.

Zubimendi is expected to cost around £51 million. Isak, on the other hand, could command a fee close to £150 million. That would likely consume Arsenal’s entire budget, but it could be worth every penny.

Why these two would make the difference:

Isak could be a game-changer. His ability to link play, finish chances, and elevate teammates could ignite the attack, just as he did for Anthony Gordon at Newcastle. Zubimendi adds control and intelligence in midfield, offering a long-term solution alongside Rice and Ødegaard.

Liverpool are chasing Florian Wirtz. Man City are targeting Cherki and Reijnders.

Arsenal must aim just as high, or risk another “so close, yet so far” season.

Would you go all-in on Zubimendi and Isak, Gooners? Or would you rather spread the risk?

Daniel O

