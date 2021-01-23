See how much Arsenal will pay for Odegaard and their purchase options

Arsenal will pay a loan fee of £2 million to Real Madrid for the signature of Martin Odegaard as the Norwegian closes in on a transfer to the Emirates this month.

Arsenal is looking to strengthen their squad this month ahead of the second half of the season as they look to secure European football again.

Odegaard was one of the best midfielders in Spain last season when he was on loan at Real Sociedad, however, his return to Madrid saw him see less action in the first half of this campaign.

Sun Sports says Arsenal has already paid Madrid £4 million for the capture of Dani Ceballos and will have to pay another fee for Odegaard.

The Norwegian’s move, however, doesn’t include an option or obligation to buy as the Spaniards try to avoid shooting themselves in the foot.

Even though he has struggled to earn a place in Zinedine Zidane’s team, Madrid believes that the former Sociedad loanee has a bright future in the game and they only want him to join Arsenal because of playing time.

The report adds that he is being brought in as a backup to Emile Smith Rowe after Arsenal allowed Mesut Ozil to leave the club.