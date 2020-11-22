See how much Arsenal’s Under23 defence against Everton cost

Arsenal had a very fine summer transfer window in terms of incoming players. The Gunners signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian, adding Thomas Partey later on in the window.

These players have been key to the club’s plans this season, but their arrival has also seen some older players lose their place in the team.

In the defence is where the major change has happened at Arsenal, and it is not just since the last transfer window.

Mikel Arteta had been determined to fix Arsenal’s defence when he became the club’s manager and the Spaniard went to work on it straight away.

As he signed the likes of Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes, he also had to sideline others including new signing William Saliba.

The young Frenchman alongside the returning Calum Chambers and Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been playing for the Arsenal under23 team.

They were three of the team’s back four as the Gunners reserve side that recently beat Everton 1-0.

The trio was joined by Joel Lopez in a back four, and that backline cost £60 million Talksport has revealed.

The report claims that Sokratis cost £17.7m, Saliba cost £25m, while Chambers cost the Gunners £16m when he joined them. Lopez joined for free from Barcelona in 2018.