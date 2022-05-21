Roma striker Tammy Abraham has seemingly left the door open on a potential transfer with Arsenal believed to be amongst those keeping tabs on his future.

The Gunners are definitely in the market for a new striker this summer, with their only two senior strikers in Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette becoming free agents in the coming weeks.

While they have been linked with a long list of potential suitors, one who they were also linked with last summer could be one that they rue missing out on, and Tammy Abraham could well be prepared to leave after just one season with Roma.

The English forward claimed that he is happy in the Italian capital, but seemingly left the door open to a move by insisting that he will ‘see what the future holds’.

‘Like I’ve always said, I fell in love with this club from the first day and I will always help the team as much as possible with my goals and assists,” DAZN as quoted in the DailyMail.

‘It’s been a good year for me, I hope to build on this year and hopefully we can finish with a trophy and it can be the perfect year.’

‘I love this club. They’ve given me the opportunity to show myself, my heart is here. We’ll see what the future holds, but my heart is here.’

I’m definitely a fan of Abraham, and believe he has more to offer than Chelsea clearly believed when allowing him to leave last summer. I can’t help but favour a move for Victor Osimhen, but I think Tammy is probably ahead of our other supposed targets for me. He can score all types of goals, as well as being able to operate as a target man, as well as a poacher, and think he would relish the chance to feed off our exciting young front line.

Do you believe that Tammy should be high up on our potential list of strike targets?

Patrick

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season