“See you next season” Saka drops the biggest hint he is staying at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has dropped a major hint that he is settled at Arsenal and will certainly be at the club in the next campaign.

The youngster’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks after Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League.

He is also in the final two seasons of his current deal at the club and they are slow in offering him an extension.

Some reports have claimed the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign him.

However, the attacker doesn’t seem bothered by these rumours. He has just been named the club’s Player of the Season, again.

In a video posted on the Arsenal Twitter page, he thanked the fans and assured them they will see him again next season.

The attacker said: “Hello Arsenal fans, I just wanted to say thank you for voting me as your player of the season again. It’s a real honour to win this trophy and I really feel all your love and support. See you next season.”

Saka is a player that we absolutely need to keep because he is the main man in our current rebuild.

The attacker is also very young, so we will enjoy his talents for a very long time if he stays in the team.

