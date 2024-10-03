Seedorf reveals the missing link in Arsenal’s game if they want to be champions

Arsenal secured a solid victory against PSG in the Champions League Tuesday night, a performance that serves as a reminder of their status as one of the top clubs in Europe.

They have consistently played at this level for at least two years, but trophies have eluded them, which has led many to overlook just how good this Arsenal team really is.

The Gunners are eager to win silverware and have come close to ending their trophy drought in the last two seasons.

Mikel Arteta is keen for his team to succeed, and former AC Milan player Clarence Seedorf has shared his thoughts on what they might be lacking.

After watching their performance against PSG, Seedorf acknowledged it was impressive but identified a flaw in their game that could be hindering their progress.

The Dutch legend said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘What is that missing link to take that next step? Belief is one thing, but saying it is one thing and doing it is another.

‘I believe, in the second-half, they went back too much, too early. Those are the type of things you cannot permit in the Champions League.

‘Today PSG were not at their best but against another team you can suffer and they might score goals against you and the whole plan changes. But I believe they are a contender.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the best players in Europe in our squad now, and our stars know they still need to do better to win the league and other trophies.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…