Seems Arsenal have made up their minds about Trossard’s future

Arsenal is reportedly set to offer Leandro Trossard a new contract, as Mikel Arteta continues to be impressed with the Belgian attacker’s performances. Since joining the club, Trossard has proven himself to be one of Arsenal’s most reliable players, consistently delivering solid displays whenever called upon. His versatility in attack has allowed Arteta to rotate him effectively, especially with Gabriel Martinelli, and the Belgian has often made an impact coming off the bench. Trossard’s adaptability has made him a key player for the Gunners, with his technical ability and work rate proving invaluable.

Despite the stiff competition for places in Arsenal’s attacking lineup, Trossard has managed to carve out a regular spot for himself in the squad, often alternating with Martinelli for starting positions. Arteta has expressed satisfaction with both players’ contributions, and Trossard’s influence on the pitch has not gone unnoticed. At 29, the Belgian forward is still in the prime of his career, and Arteta believes he can continue to play an important role in the team moving forward.

The Gunners are keen to secure Trossard’s services for the long term, and it is understood that the club is preparing to offer him a new deal. According to the Daily Mail, Trossard is one of the next players in line for a contract renewal, with both parties optimistic about reaching an agreement. The Belgian has also expressed his happiness at being in North London, and the mutual desire to extend his stay at the club is clear.

Trossard’s importance to the team has been evident throughout the season, and securing his services for the future would be a significant boost for Arsenal. His continued presence in the squad is something the Gunners will undoubtedly value in the seasons to come.

