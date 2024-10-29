Seie A giant wants up to 90m euros to sell Arsenal target

Juventus has officially set an asking price for Dusan Vlahovic amid Arsenal’s sustained interest in acquiring the Serbian striker. Vlahovic, one of the top performers in the Juventus squad since his transfer, has caught the attention of several clubs, with Arsenal leading the charge for his signature. The Gunners have been monitoring Vlahovic since his days at Fiorentina and view him as a vital addition to their attacking lineup. Given Arsenal’s need for a reliable striker to complement their existing talents, they are preparing to make a strong push to secure Vlahovic in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As it stands, Vlahovic’s contract with Juventus runs until 2026, which puts the club in a position where they must consider renewing his deal soon. However, there is growing concern that the negotiations may not lead to a new agreement, prompting Juventus to be proactive in managing the situation. Reports from Tuttojuve indicate that Juventus has set a hefty asking price of around €80-90 million if they decide to sell the striker. This price tag reflects both Vlahovic’s talent and the substantial investment Juventus made when they signed him from Fiorentina.

While Vlahovic is undoubtedly a proven striker, capable of delivering significant contributions on the pitch, Juventus is also considering other options. They have shown interest in Benjamin Sesko, another young talent whose playing style and physical attributes closely mirror those of Vlahovic. Given the financial implications, Sesko might present a more cost-effective alternative for clubs like Arsenal, potentially leading to a shift in focus if Juventus’s asking price for Vlahovic proves too steep.

In summary, as Juventus prepares for the upcoming transfer window, they face a critical decision regarding Vlahovic’s future. Balancing the potential financial gain from a sale against the loss of a key player will be crucial as they aim to maintain competitiveness both domestically and in European competitions. The coming months will reveal how Juventus navigates these challenges and what the future holds for both the club and Vlahovic.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…