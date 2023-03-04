Selhurst Park Sold Out for Sunday’s Conti Cup Final clash Arsenal v Chelsea Women by Michelle

As Arsenal & Chelsea head to Crystal Palace’ ground Selhurst Park tomorrow for the Women’s FA Conti Cup Final tomorrow, they can expect to be greeted by a sell-out crowd for one of the biggest events in the women’s football calendar.

The official capacity at Selhurst Park is 25,486 and the official tweet below confirms that tickets are sold out for the event – the highest-ever for a match in the FA Women’s Conti League Cup.

The attendance record for a FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Final is 8,004 for last season’s Final between Chelsea and Manchester City at The Cherry Red Records Stadium. Attendance at Selhurst Park could be more that three times that number!

Kelly Simmons, FA Director of the Women’s Professional Game, said “I could not be more delighted to see that we are going to have another packed stadium on Sunday for one of our biggest matches of the season.

“The attendance on Sunday is likely to smash last season’s record, and really highlights what a phenomenal campaign we are having and the booming interest in our leagues and competitions.

“A big shout out as well to my colleagues and the clubs who have worked tirelessly to promote this match. It really should be an incredible showcase of what makes our game special.”

The 2022/2023 FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup final kicks-off at 3PM UK tomorrow afternoon, Sunday 5th March at Selhurst Park. If you haven’t got tickets for the match, you can watch the game live on BBC1 or iPlayer. The match will also be shown live on the FAPlayer.

Michelle Maxwell

