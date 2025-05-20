Selling Kiwior in pursuit of another benchwarmer feels like Arsenal trying to fix what isn’t broken

Jakub Kiwior deserves his flowers. He has done an excellent job replacing Gabriel Magalhães in defence, stepping out from his long shadow.
Though some doubted him, he has emerged as an ideal replacement for the Brazilian, offering Arsenal aerial strength and even contributing goals.
Kiwior shows grit and class against Newcastle
Against Newcastle, he crowned his performance by standing firm in the face of Dan Burn’s attempts to bully Riccardo Calafiori, showing he has also brought Gabriel’s fiery, team-first spirit onto the pitch.
The Pole delivered a man-of-the-match performance, barely putting a foot wrong in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over the Magpies.
“The Polish Wall” vs Newcastle:
10 interceptions
2 blocked shots
2 tackles
6 out of 9 duels won
91 percent pass accuracy
2 key passes
Jakub Kiwior has certainly made the most of his late-season opportunities at Arsenal, and his contributions in the club’s last 12 matches have not gone unnoticed.
From fringe player to indispensable backup
From being a player almost certain to leave this year, it now seems highly unlikely that he is going anywhere. He may not be Gabriel, but selling him in pursuit of another squad player would feel like trying to fix what is not broken.
His performances should have given Mikel Arteta reason to reconsider any summer exit plans. Any club hoping to secure his services will now have to pay a premium.
That said, even with Gabriel’s return, supporters will hope Kiwior continues to receive regular opportunities. He has proven that with a consistent run of games, he is more than capable of performing at the highest level.
What are your thoughts Gooners
Daniel O
Sport can be cruel at times. An injury to one player can be beneficial to the replacement (Martinez for example)
Had the sheer volume and length of the injuries this season not happened, Kiwior would not have had the same opportunities to shine. It should give the club food for thought. If GM comes back in good form and the level of injuries next season are not like this one, then Arteta- I’d hope- can rotate his squad more frequently and successfully. Over reliance on a few players has shown some weaknesses
I agree SueP,
While the injury’s have certainly not helped this season, Arteta judgement regarding rotation and
the use of substitutes leave a lot to be desired to be honest.
It will be interesting to see if next season with a lot less injury’s 🤞, hopefully, Arteta can improve in this aspect of his management.
And just a footnote: With Liverpool losing to Brighton last night, we’re now only 12 points behind them, title race back on. Keep on believing guys, 📢Come On You GUNNERS. 😂🤣🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️👍😉
Arsenal problems are all but due to ARTETA, you cant be playing only a few cling of players 3 times a week while keeping other players to come on only after injuries, its the main reason for consistent injuries, tired bodies at the end of the season. Plus failing to make timely substitions in order to guarantee players more time and consistence.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Arteta plays his core players in the last match against Southampton that will make we fans thinking that the title race is still on.
Good coaches don’t rotate their back four, particularly the two CBs unless they are forced to. The defenders need to play constantly together to understand their game better
Maybe if Arsenal goes far in the domestic cup competitions, then we’d expect to see more rotation next season
Yeah, he’s too good of a back up to sell right now. Also, I don’t think there will be many options around as good as him that will be happy to sit on the bench.
However, as what’s been discussed above, suitable game time needs to be given to him.
Before they joined Arsenal, Tomi, White, Kwior and Calafiori made their names as centre backs, not full backs.How many centre backs should we have in a squad of 25, given that Timber and Rice have played in that position earlier in their careers?This i think, highlights the imbalance in our squad this season.Apart from Tierney how many natural full backs have we used this season?