Selling Kiwior in pursuit of another benchwarmer feels like Arsenal trying to fix what isn’t broken

Jakub Kiwior deserves his flowers. He has done an excellent job replacing Gabriel Magalhães in defence, stepping out from his long shadow.

Though some doubted him, he has emerged as an ideal replacement for the Brazilian, offering Arsenal aerial strength and even contributing goals.

Kiwior shows grit and class against Newcastle

Against Newcastle, he crowned his performance by standing firm in the face of Dan Burn’s attempts to bully Riccardo Calafiori, showing he has also brought Gabriel’s fiery, team-first spirit onto the pitch.

The Pole delivered a man-of-the-match performance, barely putting a foot wrong in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over the Magpies.

“The Polish Wall” vs Newcastle:

10 interceptions

2 blocked shots

2 tackles

6 out of 9 duels won

91 percent pass accuracy

2 key passes

Jakub Kiwior has certainly made the most of his late-season opportunities at Arsenal, and his contributions in the club’s last 12 matches have not gone unnoticed.

From fringe player to indispensable backup

From being a player almost certain to leave this year, it now seems highly unlikely that he is going anywhere. He may not be Gabriel, but selling him in pursuit of another squad player would feel like trying to fix what is not broken.

His performances should have given Mikel Arteta reason to reconsider any summer exit plans. Any club hoping to secure his services will now have to pay a premium.

That said, even with Gabriel’s return, supporters will hope Kiwior continues to receive regular opportunities. He has proven that with a consistent run of games, he is more than capable of performing at the highest level.

Daniel O

