Selling two Academy Graduates for 60+million shows Arsenal have learnt from their mistakes?

Arsenal selling two Hale Enders for £60+million signs we’ve learnt from previous mistakes.
Arsenal are advancing in talks with Crystal Palace for the signing of Hale end graduate Eddie Nketiah, with a deal worth up to £30million (reportedly £25million plus £5million in add ons) set to be accepted by the gunners, to finally give the player closure about where his future belongs. After what has been a busy few weeks behind the scenes to find Nketiah a new home, it looks like it will still be in London after all, given how close an agreement is from all parties.
After Marseille pulled out of signing him, Nottingham Forest soon looked like a likely destination with an improved offer being approved by the gunners however a deal fell through because the player rejected Forest. With Arsenal set to accept Palace’s offer and with Nketiah being very open to the idea of a move, then maybe we’ll finally get to make some profits on him.
Just like we did to another Hale Ender a few weeks ago, that being none other than Emile Smith Rowe. Having sold him to Fulham for a £34million package, he has already hit the ground running for them in the premier league with him already having a goal to his name in the second game of the new season. Nevertheless, I still think we were right to let him go for that price given how he struggled with fitness and consistency in the previous two campaigns.
Couple that with the Imminent departure of Nketiah for something similar then I think Edu and the club have done fantastically well in this transfer window, gone are the days where we allow our key players at the right ages run down their contracts and then be sold on the cheap or for nothing at all. Getting over £60 million for our academy players represents pure turnover, and will only do well to help us stay well within PSR and Financial fair play regulations. Shrewd pieces of business like this are what sustainable football clubs are able to pull off on a consistent basis, and I’m so glad that our beloved Arsenal are finally doing just that.
We could maybe have still gotten more from the two deals given their immense talent and experience though, but do you think we got a fair price for our two Hale enders ?
KENNETH BENJAMIN
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Yes, Arsenal got good deals from both sales. The next one would likely be Nelson’s, if he can’t compete with Martinelli and Trossard
He cannot
But if we do not sign anyone he may stay as back up
@Gai honestly, I don’t know what to believe again regarding Arsenal player sales or signings after Raya, ESR and Calafiori deals.
Merino yet to be announced and Nkethiah until I see it published on Arsenal site. It’s been back and front with different clubs on Nkethiah deal. And will Arteta take a risk on Jesus injury concern? Very risky thing to do considering we are playing more games this season UCL, FA, Carabao and Epl
This is a good start. Let us not forget how good Pool and Chelsea are at selling their unwanted academy players (Brewster, Maatsen, Neco etc).
We need to sell them when they are in demand if we deem them unnecessary. Look at how ruthless City were with Alvarez!
I also believe in integrating 1-2 youngsters into the first team every year as this will increase their value and possibly unearth hidden gems.
We sold Patino for 1 million. Pool sold Clark for 10 million. Either finding the correct loan club or selling them after decent first team performances, is the way to sell players for decent amounts. And also not letting them run down their contracts!
Yes goes in the book as total profit but I’m surprised Nketiah isn’t joining mini Arsenal, ie Fulham.
Brilliant deals when Nketiah’s is finally completed, perhaps Nelson will join them next season as his contract is much longer and we can afford to carry him this season. We are steadily building the right team, hope we don’t sign players like Fabio Viera anymore to stunt our growth, but reap the benefits of spending big. I really do hope Viera turns out not be a big fail considering the amount we spent on him, £34m. Players like Lonkonga, Marquihos and Tavares were just chance buys as all three of them combined did not cost as much as Viera or even up to £30m.
Certainly looks that way and about time too.
I do hope we’ve put in a sell on clause for ESR and first opportunity to buy him back though.
Well done to all concerned.
Hi Ken
Hope you have been keeping well.
Remember when we had the conversation on here a few months about eddie and his wages. Would we recoup the monies we are paying out l. Would we get more then 10 to 15m for him
A crazy way of losing money 💰 to gain a profit due to FFP rules and the back doors clubs are going about there business to justify the spend on players.
The deals not done yet but you can be sure we will see more and more fringe players on high salaries to justify a means to an end
We won’t get it right every time but hopefully the club hopefully might get it right this time.
Sad to see ESR go and good luck to him for the future as long as it’s not against us.
Onwards and upwards
There are reports that Arsenal does not have a buyback clause for ESR unfortunately but did include a minimum 10% sell-on clause so at least there’s that.
Just to be safe, we should probably get the “Eddie deal” over the line before adding his money to ESRs. After all, Arsenal have been in a similar position, or pretty near to it, with Olympic Marseille, Bournemouth and Forest apparently – but here we (still) are.
Assuming Eddie goes then that’s pretty good business for those two graduate players as the article suggests.
Arsenal is a poor seller usually, so these sales are welcome news. I just wish Arsenal could also offload the likes of Ramsdale, Nelson, Kiwior and Tierney in this window as well, but it’s not looking likely with three days left.
They are both decent enough fees but both buying clubs could get a bargain if they manage those players right. If ESR stays fit he could double his value