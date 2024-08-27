Selling two Academy Graduates for 60+million shows Arsenal have learnt from their mistakes?

Arsenal selling two Hale Enders for £60+million signs we’ve learnt from previous mistakes.

Arsenal are advancing in talks with Crystal Palace for the signing of Hale end graduate Eddie Nketiah, with a deal worth up to £30million (reportedly £25million plus £5million in add ons) set to be accepted by the gunners, to finally give the player closure about where his future belongs. After what has been a busy few weeks behind the scenes to find Nketiah a new home, it looks like it will still be in London after all, given how close an agreement is from all parties.

After Marseille pulled out of signing him, Nottingham Forest soon looked like a likely destination with an improved offer being approved by the gunners however a deal fell through because the player rejected Forest. With Arsenal set to accept Palace’s offer and with Nketiah being very open to the idea of a move, then maybe we’ll finally get to make some profits on him.

Just like we did to another Hale Ender a few weeks ago, that being none other than Emile Smith Rowe. Having sold him to Fulham for a £34million package, he has already hit the ground running for them in the premier league with him already having a goal to his name in the second game of the new season. Nevertheless, I still think we were right to let him go for that price given how he struggled with fitness and consistency in the previous two campaigns.

Couple that with the Imminent departure of Nketiah for something similar then I think Edu and the club have done fantastically well in this transfer window, gone are the days where we allow our key players at the right ages run down their contracts and then be sold on the cheap or for nothing at all. Getting over £60 million for our academy players represents pure turnover, and will only do well to help us stay well within PSR and Financial fair play regulations. Shrewd pieces of business like this are what sustainable football clubs are able to pull off on a consistent basis, and I’m so glad that our beloved Arsenal are finally doing just that.

We could maybe have still gotten more from the two deals given their immense talent and experience though, but do you think we got a fair price for our two Hale enders ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

