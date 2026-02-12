Semenyo is really looking forward to facing Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final

Antoine Semenyo was on Arsenal’s radar before he left Bournemouth for Manchester City last month, and he is now relishing the prospect of facing the Gunners in the Carabao Cup final. The Ghana international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective attackers, and Arsenal had monitored his progress before his move.

While the Gunners may have admired his qualities, Semenyo is now firmly focused on his responsibilities at City. He will be determined to prevent Arsenal from lifting the Carabao Cup when the two sides meet in a few weeks. The fixture promises to be fiercely contested, with both clubs enjoying strong campaigns and harbouring significant ambitions.

High Stakes for Both Sides

Arsenal have been outstanding this season and remain in contention for major honours. They are still competing for the Premier League and Champions League titles, underlining the scale of their progress. However, securing the Carabao Cup could provide a substantial boost to their confidence heading into the decisive stages of the campaign. Silverware at this point in the season would reinforce belief within the squad and further validate their impressive performances.

City, meanwhile, will be equally motivated. With Semenyo added to their attacking options, they possess additional firepower as they seek to claim the trophy. For the forward himself, the occasion carries particular significance.

Semenyo Eager for First Final

As reported by Sky Sports, Semenyo is preparing for the first final of his career and is embracing the magnitude of the moment. He said, “It feels crazy, man. Honestly, I’ve never been in a final before. I’m just pinching myself, obviously playing against Arsenal.

“It’s going to be a top final, a top team. These are the moments every footballer dreams of. I’m lucky I’m living that reality.”

His remarks reflect both excitement and gratitude as he prepares for a landmark match. With emotions running high and a trophy at stake, the Carabao Cup final is set to deliver a compelling contest between two determined sides.

