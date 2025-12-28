Semenyo wants future sorted before the first Arsenal game of 2026 

Arsenal are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo, but circumstances surrounding his future could mean they face him, or miss him, at the start of 2026, a situation the attacker reportedly wants to avoid. The forward has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in England this season after producing impressive returns for Bournemouth, elevating his profile significantly.

His form has attracted interest from several leading clubs, with the Ghanaian attacker reportedly favouring a move to Manchester City as the next stage of his career. Despite this, Arsenal’s interest has not diminished, although Semenyo is expected to choose the club he believes offers him the best opportunity for his development and ambitions. He continues to progress as one of Bournemouth’s standout attacking players and is keen to test himself at a higher level.

Transfer uncertainty and timing

There remains uncertainty over when Semenyo will leave Bournemouth, but there is a clear desire from the player to have his future resolved as soon as the new year begins. This desire could have direct implications for Arsenal, as it raises the possibility that he may not feature in Bournemouth’s squad for their match against the Gunners early in the year.

If Semenyo completes a move to Manchester City before the third of January, he would not be available to face Arsenal as part of the Bournemouth squad. Equally, if Arsenal were to secure his signature, it is unlikely he would be immediately introduced into the team, meaning he could also miss that fixture. As a result, regardless of his destination, there is a strong chance he will not take part in the game.

Player preference and next steps

The situation is further shaped by the attacker’s reported stance on his short-term future. According to the BBC, Semenyo wants his future settled as soon as January begins and does not want to play for Bournemouth in the new year. That position adds urgency to ongoing discussions and places pressure on all parties involved to reach a decision quickly.

For Arsenal, the uncertainty creates both opportunity and risk. While they remain keen on the player, the timing of any potential move will be crucial, not only for squad planning but also for immediate fixtures. Semenyo’s next decision is set to be a defining moment in his career, with significant implications for both Bournemouth and any club that succeeds in securing his services.