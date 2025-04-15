Senderos discusses whether Real Madrid can pull off a comeback win against Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos has shared his thoughts on the Gunners’ highly anticipated Champions League clash against Real Madrid tomorrow. With a commanding 3–0 victory in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal now holds a significant advantage heading into the return fixture in the Spanish capital. The result puts them in a strong position to reach the semi-finals, although the second leg promises to be a stern test of their composure and resilience.

Having previously faced Real Madrid in their own backyard, Senderos knows firsthand the challenges Arsenal may encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu. He was part of the starting line-up during the Gunners’ memorable 1–0 victory over the Spanish giants in 2006, a historic win against a team filled with world-class talent. Drawing from that experience, the former defender offered his perspective on the current tie.

Speaking to AS, Senderos remarked: “Madrid is a great team, brimming with champions and an incomparable history. The result is very unfavourable, but I think they can do a lot of damage if they’re successful. Maybe, but with Madrid’s stars, anything is possible. They have impressive quality, and if we know one thing, it’s that in their stadium and with their fans, they won’t give up as long as there’s a chance to move forward. The fans will push them, and a first goal can change the situation. They can do it.”

His comments reflect the respect held for Real Madrid’s enduring legacy in European football. The Spanish side is renowned for turning up on the biggest stages, especially with the backing of their passionate supporters. Arsenal, therefore, must remain vigilant and focused for the entire ninety minutes.

While acknowledging the difficulty of the task, Arsenal can take confidence from their healthy lead. Few clubs have managed to visit Madrid and avoid defeat, yet the Gunners are well-positioned to do so. Should they navigate the first thirty minutes without conceding, their chances of maintaining a clean sheet and progressing to the next round will increase significantly.

It is a test of discipline, mental strength, and tactical execution. With a semi-final place within reach, Arsenal must stay composed and committed to finishing the job they started in London.