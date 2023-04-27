Senegal U20 World Cup player dreams about wearing Arsenal’s shirt

Arsenal is a dream club to several players and one youngster has revealed he dreams about playing for them.

During the time of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal scouted talents from every part of the world and landed Kolo Toure directly from Africa.

The Gunners added other raw talents to their squad from outside Europe and one youngster in the Senegal U20 side preparing for the World Cup later this year has discussed his dream to play for the Gunners.

Real Oviedo U19 starlet Mohamed Lamine Gueye has become the latest youngster to disclose his dream of playing for Arsenal.

He is still working hard to break into the first team of the Spanish side but remains a promising youngster.

Speaking about his dream recently, he said via Wiw Sport:

“I aim very high. I want to follow in Sadio Mané’s footsteps by playing in big European clubs, especially in the English League, since Arsenal are the club of my heart.”

Many young players dream about playing for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta has made the club even more attractive to them.

The Spanish gaffer has given chances to many young players, which is a clear indication he believes in whoever is good enough to play for the team.

