Senior Arsenal trio set for U21 appearance to build up match fitness

Arsenal Under-21 are set to take on Swansea Under-21 in the Premier League Cup this evening, and three senior stars are set to feature.

All of Emile Smith Rowe, Cedric Soares and Fabio Vieira are all expected to play a part in the fixture as their side look to build on their 100% start to the campaign, and it will be interesting to see which roles the two midfielders will play.

Both Vieira and ESR are both considered attacking midfielders, and are both in contention to fill the role in behind the striker, but both are also known to be versatile and able to play out wide.

Smith Rowe did come off the bench late into the win over Leicester at the weekend, playing just over five minutes of football, as he looks to make his return from injury, while neither of the other two have played a single minute of our campaign thus far.

It is thought that all three will start tonight’s clash, but we will have to wait and see when the teams are finally confirmed around 6PM (BST) ahead of the 7PM kick-off time.

It could well be geared up for us to see all of Fabio, Emile and Marquinhos in action together, with the latter already having bagged three goals from his two outings for the U21 side since joining this summer.

Which player do you expect to get the nod to play in the number 10 role?

