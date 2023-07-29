Sensational Saka topped several stats among wingers in the Premier League last season

Bukayo Saka was in truly sensational form for Arsenal during the Premier League last season, contributing significantly to the team’s remarkable performance, which was one of their best seasons since winning the league two decades ago.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal had numerous players to thank for their fine form throughout the campaign, and Saka was undoubtedly one of the standout performers.

Operating as a winger, Saka proved to be a constant threat for the Gunners, showcasing his versatility and effectiveness in attack. He scored an impressive 14 goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League, making a significant impact on the team’s offensive capabilities, as reported by Givemesport.

In addition to his attacking prowess, Saka showcased his defensive qualities as well. Among wingers in the league, he contested the most ground duels and also had the joint most interceptions. His work rate and defensive contributions made him a well-rounded player and an asset to Arsenal’s tactics.

Furthermore, Saka demonstrated his passing ability, making more crosses and long passes than other wingers in the league. His precision and effectiveness in delivering crosses from open play were particularly notable and added another dimension to Arsenal’s attacking play.

Considering his impressive performances throughout the season, it’s no surprise that Saka is regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. His exceptional skill set and consistent contributions made him an invaluable player for Arsenal during the campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is a sensation and last season was his best one yet in our colours. The hope is that he keeps improving, which means he will deliver better performances than he did the last time out.

We could win the league if he does that and the other players in our squad perform better.

