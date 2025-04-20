“Sent the right message” Arteta applauded after impressive win

Pundit Don Hutchison has praised Mikel Arteta’s decision to field a strong starting eleven against Ipswich Town, despite Arsenal’s increasing focus on their Champions League campaign. With the Premier League title seemingly slipping out of reach, some might have expected the Gunners to begin rotating their squad to prioritise European fixtures. However, Arteta chose instead to maintain his team’s competitive edge.

Arsenal have faced challenges throughout the season in their bid to catch Liverpool at the top of the table. A series of inconsistent performances has cost them crucial points, and it is now widely anticipated that Liverpool will go on to claim the title. This has placed even greater emphasis on Arsenal securing second place, requiring them to continue winning to fend off competition from those just below them in the standings.

Given the circumstances, it would have been understandable if Arteta had chosen to rest some of his key players. However, the manager opted to field several of his more established names in the recent fixture, signalling that he is not prepared to concede any ground as the season enters its final stages.

Pundit Don Hutchison was particularly impressed by this approach. As cited by Premier League Productions, he commented:

“Arsenal have played really well today. Mikel Arteta sent the right message by playing a strong side. They’ve been absolutely first class – very professional performances.”

It is vital that Arsenal continue to build momentum and preserve the winning mentality within the squad. Finishing the season strongly will not only help to secure their current league position but also keep confidence high ahead of crucial Champions League fixtures. Arteta’s approach ensures that the team remains focused, disciplined, and prepared to compete until the final whistle of the campaign.