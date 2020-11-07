Serge Gnabry opens up on moving to Arsenal and whether he would do it again

Serge Gnabry has revealed that if he had the chance to do it again, he would still make a move to Arsenal at the start of his career.

The German is one of the world’s best attackers at the moment as he continues to tear defences apart for Bayern Munich.

However, Arsenal was lucky to be the team that spotted his talents from early on and the Gunners brought him to their academy in 2011.

He worked his way into the club’s first team and he was afforded some chances to establish himself in Arsene Wenger’s team.

He never really made the breakthrough and the club even sent him out on loan to West Brom in 2015, where he barely played.

He decided to leave Arsenal permanently, and his return to Germany would see him move to Bayern Munich in 2017 via a stint at Werder Bremen.

Today, he has fired the German champions to winning the Champions League and Arsenal can only wish they had kept him.

The attacker was speaking about his journey recently and he claimed that if he could do the Arsenal transfer again, he would do it because it helped his career.

He said to CBS: ‘Most of all it’s a test of character. You have to leave your comfort zone, your friends, your family. It helps you a lot in building strong character because you’re in some way by yourself or in a whole new environment.’

‘It’s always good for young people. I would recommend them to do it.’