Sergio Aguero explains why Arteta is such a great manager

Arsenal were on the verge of losing their identity before Arteta took over in December of 2019. Unai Emery had failed to build on Arsene Wenger’s legacy.

After three years of Arsenal’s rebuild project, everyone wants to be associated with the club. Pundits after pundits can’t stop praising Arteta.

Kun Aguero is the most recent person to praise Arteta’s work at the Emirates. Aguero, who played under Arteta’s tutelage at Manchester City, has spoken out about what makes Arteta a great manager and a success at his job.

“Arteta’s work for Arsenal is praiseworthy,” said Aguero to Stake.com.

“When he started on the job, with practiced impatience, he had his share of detractors, but he’s proven he’s smart, hard-working, and a good leader for the group.

“That’s how he got there – backroom staff needs time and freedom to mature, it makes teams better.

“My experience with him was quite positive. He grows close to players, but he knows his place too. A player respects that.

“Arteta knows how to teach and how to motivate, and that rounds out his talents.”

This season, Arteta has figured out how to get the most out of his players. Many dismissed him when he asked them to trust his project, and now that it has achieved so much success, one might wonder how embarrassed they are.

Arsenal are the hottest team in the Premier League right now, with 50 points in 19 games after 16 wins, two draws, and a single unlucky loss.

Given that they are 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, anyone who isn’t betting on Arsenal winning the Premier League this season is literally throwing money away.

