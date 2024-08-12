Sergio Aguero makes Arsenal title prediction for the 2024/2025 season

Sergio Agüero has predicted this season’s Premier League title race, insisting that Arsenal will once again challenge Manchester City.

The Gunners have been City’s main rivals over the past two campaigns and came very close to winning the title last season.

This season presents another opportunity for Arsenal to finally dethrone the champions, but it will be a tough task.

While Arsenal has significantly strengthened their squad in recent summers, City arguably remains the best team in the country.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be determined to stay at the pinnacle of English football, but can Arsenal finally secure the title under Mikel Arteta?

Agüero, who has been closely following the Gunners in recent seasons, appears convinced that they will once again pose a serious challenge to City.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Arteta has also promoted a process to congeal his playing style – he knows what type of game he wants his side to play, and the players are able to materialise it better by the day.

“The last two seasons were proof of that. Lest we forget – Arsenal also has a very young team that’s picking up experience quickly.

“I think they’ll be the team to beat this season if City want to win the title.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the strongest teams in the land and will surely be in the race, but we are tired of finishing second and want to be champions.

