Sergio Aguero may have the record but Thierry Henry is still king!

Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry are wonderful footballers; both are incredible strikers capable of turning a game on their own God-given ability alone, capable of scoring all sorts of goals. However, comparing both of them is not a matter to be debated in the media.

This weekend Sergio Aguero overtook Thierry Henry as the highest scoring foreign player in English football. As soon as Aguero achieved that, the media went agog comparing both of them; some even suggested Aguero should be crowned as the new king of premiership football because he scored more goals than Henry, and in lesser games. Wow! Is that all that is needed to be crowned the king of football? Have they checked their assist records and their abilities to totally change a game on their own?

According to skysports, the 31-year-old Aguero, now on 177 goals, achieved the feat in his 255th Premier League game. Henry on the other hand, scored 175 goals in 258 games for Arsenal. This is quite impressive if I must say. However, as goal scorers, it is pointless discussing them as their records are identical. However when it comes to evaluating them both as a player, as a striker, then nobody would argue that Henry is clearly the superior player. According to premierleague.com, Henry is 11th on the Premier League all time list for assists; while Aguero can’t be found in the top 20 all time premiership assist table.

I am not jealous of Aguero’s record in any way. All I am trying to do is to tell the football world that in Thierry Henry Arsenal had a player who got the goals of Aguero and the assists of Kevin de Bruyne. His 20 assists in the 2002/03 season is still a record. When it comes to strikers, only Wayne Rooney is on par with Henry when it comes to scoring and creating; The Englishman has 31 more goals and 239 assists than Henry – but also played 233 more games

Aguero may be the hottest striker in world football right now, but when it comes to who is king between him and Henry, even he knows that Henry and not him, is the king of them all. Hope I am not sounding jealous, because I am not. As a matter of fact, I have always wished Aguero would play for Arsenal, even if it was only for a season.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua (Lagos Gooner)