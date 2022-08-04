Sergio Aguero tips Arsenal to beat Spurs and Man United to Top Four

We have heard many so-called pundits (and Just Arsenal’s very own Dan Smith lol) tip Arsenal to finish out of the Top Four this season, but now we have one of the most respected strikers to ever grace the Premier League supporting the Gunners to prove all the naysayers wrong.
Aguero was already a superstar of the Premier League when Gabriel Jesus arrived at Man City from Brazil as a raw youngster, and has seen him grow and even challenge the Argentiean for the Number Nine spot at the League Champions, and he obviously has great respect for his ex-teammate, but also has been impressed with the job that Mikel Arteta has been doing since his arrival at the Emirates.
When asked for his predictions for the Premier League this season, Aguero exclusively told Stake.com, as transcribed by Football365: “Arsenal are dark horses for the title after their transfer business, but Man City and Liverpool are clearly favourites,”.
“As always, I believe that the Premier League will show this season that it is beginning to be one of the most competitive leagues in the world. And in this sense, my candidates are Manchester City, which I think can repeat, Liverpool, Chelsea and I add Arsenal, which has strengthened very well and has had great games in the pre-season.
“City’s advantage is that it already has a team that knows what to do on the field and has added variants such as Haaland and Julian Alvarez. It is true that they must adapt but Pep has already said that great players do not need time to adapt.
“City have lost Sterling, although Liverpool – who will be in the fight – have lost Mane but have brought in Darwin Nunez.
“Everything will be very even, as it has been happening, but we will have to be attentive to Arsenal’s performance, which has put together a great project with the help of Arteta and I think that this year they will give people something to talk about.”
“Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal will all make the top four,” he continued.
“United is in the process of rebuilding and with a new manager but they are always in the fight. Chelsea, although they have lost important players, especially in defence, have shown that they are competitive and added Sterling.
“The same as Tottenham with a coach like Conte who has experience in the Premier League, who has always formed competitive teams and has a very important offensive duo like the one made up of Kane and Son.
“But let’s not forget that there is always a surprise team and this year there are many who can give the note. Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton… there are many who will fight for a place in Europe.
“I believe the top four will be Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.”
Well, Aguero certainly sounds very confident that Arsenal will be a force to be reckoned with, and I would rather respect his opinion that many of the usual rentagob TV pundits that have given Arsenal no chance of making the Champions League, wouldn’t you?
First 8 games, 4 home and 4 away:
A – Crystal Palace
H – Leicester
A – Bournemouth
H – Fulham
H – Aston Villa
A – Man U
H – Everton
A – Brentford
There are no easy games in the EPL everyone knows this but there are easier games than others. I don’t think we could’ve asked for a kinder fixture list to start the season. After our great preseason with the shackles off I am expecting a minimum of 6 wins from those 8 games and hopefully at least 1 draw as well. If we can’t get through these with a high points tally then I’ll seriously fear for our top 4 spot credentials.
It’s objectively a kind start probably the kindest in the league. We have to be targeting 1st for the 1st break. Doesn’t matter if we are not actually 1st but we need to be in the mix at that point with those fixtures.
Getting nice early fixtures is a HUGE bonus it builds momentum, confidence, gets the fans behind the club and prevents the media from running negative narratives. Now we just have to take advantage. Rest of the season becomes so much easier (look at Chelsea last year that start meant they coasted into 4th with little attention despite only finishing 5 clear with slip ups by both spurs and us in the run in.)
Weirdly Palace away is one of if not the hardest of those fixtures depending on how United start so great opportunity to lay a marker tomorrow.
Arsenal signed highly technical diminutive players to play with their high ball-possession and positional play tactics, whereas Tottenham signed more athletic and taller players to play with their counter-attacking tactics
The World Cup is creeping out, so the brutes might not want to be too aggressive in challenges/ duels and the highly skilled diminutive players could take advantage of this situation
Gai, in reality Arsenal I think have more Athletic players than Spuds.
I still believe Arsenal and Spuds will make top4 ahead of Chelsea and Man.U. So far Chelsea signed two star players in Sterling and Koulibali. The later needs time to adapt and I am not sure Sterling would fit into Tuchel’s style of play. Arsenal only need to sign 1 or 2 quality players more to have a decent squad.
Spuds generally have taller attackers/ midfielders to win duels and for set-pieces. I bet we’ll make one late signing after selling some players
4 leagues again.
1. Liverpool/City or City/Liverpool.
2. Chelsea Arsenal Spurs Man Utd in any order.
3. Evton Hams Lester Nucastle Wolvz Villa Palace. 4. Bottom 7 in the relegation scrap.
It’s the same in every league in the world.
The same top 5/6 dominate all the leagues sometimes for decades.
Like when are Bournemouth, Norwich or Hull going to win the PL?
If we finish in top 4 imo it will not be 4th. It will be 2nd or 3rd but if we finish out of it I see it to be 6th. So far since Wenger left we have regressed in the league but this is another chance to move forward.
I would feel more confident of a top four finish if we add another central striker. A scenario where we have to rely on Nketiah alone in the event that an injury to Jesus.
In fact, I would keep Pepe and invest in a central striker rather than invest in a winger