Sergio Aguero tips Arsenal to beat Spurs and Man United to Top Four

We have heard many so-called pundits (and Just Arsenal’s very own Dan Smith lol) tip Arsenal to finish out of the Top Four this season, but now we have one of the most respected strikers to ever grace the Premier League supporting the Gunners to prove all the naysayers wrong.

Aguero was already a superstar of the Premier League when Gabriel Jesus arrived at Man City from Brazil as a raw youngster, and has seen him grow and even challenge the Argentiean for the Number Nine spot at the League Champions, and he obviously has great respect for his ex-teammate, but also has been impressed with the job that Mikel Arteta has been doing since his arrival at the Emirates.

When asked for his predictions for the Premier League this season, Aguero exclusively told Stake.com, as transcribed by Football365: “Arsenal are dark horses for the title after their transfer business, but Man City and Liverpool are clearly favourites,”.

“As always, I believe that the Premier League will show this season that it is beginning to be one of the most competitive leagues in the world. And in this sense, my candidates are Manchester City, which I think can repeat, Liverpool, Chelsea and I add Arsenal, which has strengthened very well and has had great games in the pre-season.

“City’s advantage is that it already has a team that knows what to do on the field and has added variants such as Haaland and Julian Alvarez. It is true that they must adapt but Pep has already said that great players do not need time to adapt.

“City have lost Sterling, although Liverpool – who will be in the fight – have lost Mane but have brought in Darwin Nunez.

“Everything will be very even, as it has been happening, but we will have to be attentive to Arsenal’s performance, which has put together a great project with the help of Arteta and I think that this year they will give people something to talk about.”

“Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal will all make the top four,” he continued.

“United is in the process of rebuilding and with a new manager but they are always in the fight. Chelsea, although they have lost important players, especially in defence, have shown that they are competitive and added Sterling.

“The same as Tottenham with a coach like Conte who has experience in the Premier League, who has always formed competitive teams and has a very important offensive duo like the one made up of Kane and Son.

“But let’s not forget that there is always a surprise team and this year there are many who can give the note. Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton… there are many who will fight for a place in Europe.

“I believe the top four will be Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.”

Well, Aguero certainly sounds very confident that Arsenal will be a force to be reckoned with, and I would rather respect his opinion that many of the usual rentagob TV pundits that have given Arsenal no chance of making the Champions League, wouldn’t you?

————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our new signings and how they are settling in, especially Gabriel Jesus!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids