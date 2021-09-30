Serie A chief admits uncertainty over Arsenal and Tottenham target’s future

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in Europe at present, but one with an uncertain future with Arsenal and Tottenham amongst those linked with an interest.

The Serbian forward thoroughly impressed in Serie A last term, scoring 21 goals and being credited with two assists in the league for the 2020-21 season, and has started the new campaign with six goals in seven outings.

With the above in mind, it will be no surprise to you that clubs are following his progress closely, with both Arsenal and Tottenham both linked by Gianluca Di Marzio with moves to sign the forward, although both clubs ended up keeping their current attacking options instead.

Fiorentina are now keen to tie him down to a new contract, but have so far failed to come to an agreement with their asset, and Rocco Commisso admits that he has no idea whether to be confident that a deal will be struck. He also admits that he has made him an offer which will make him the biggest earner his club has ever had in it’s ranks.

“I do not know if he will sign, we are calm. We have been working on it for months, one day we are positive, others less. But I am neither positive nor negative (now),” Commisso told TMW about whether he believes Vlahovic will sign a new contract with the club.

“What I say is that it would be the largest figure ever given to a Fiorentina player, including Batistuta and Rui Costa. He’s taking a big risk, I told him. We offer him a five-year contract at 40 million euros gross [£35m].

“I was working a year to take what it would take in two or three days. I don’t know where it came with, this football. [I’m annoyed] a little bit, yes, Fiorentina is not just Vlahovic, the group is there and we want to keep it focused.”

If La Viola failed to strike a new deal with the forward, he could well be high on our wishlist when we finally manage to offload Alexandre Lacazette, although I struggle to believe he will be easy to acquire with building interest in his signature.

Patrick