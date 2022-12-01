Serie A club continues to price Arsenal out of a move for midfielder

Arsenal has been busy identifying targets who will make their team stronger after their superb start to this season in the Premier League and Europe.

The Gunners remain one of Europe’s most in-form sides this term, but they know they must continue to strengthen their squad to stand a chance of making the second half as great as the first.

Mikel Arteta’s side has identified several targets and one of them is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Football London.

The midfielder has been one of the finest in Serie A over the last few seasons and he seems close to finally leaving Lazio.

Although his current deal expires in 2024 and he has not agreed to terms on a new one, Lazio continues to value him at 120m euros, according to Todofichajes.

This amount is simply too much to pay for a player that has just about 18 months on his current deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders we can add to our squad and he is undoubtedly good enough to make us better.

However, he is not worth more than 50m euros and his contract situation makes him even cheaper on the market.

If Lazio insists on their asking price, it might be smart to wait for him to run down his deal and sign him for free.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta take Arsenal training ahead of Dubai trip