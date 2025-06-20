Serie A club could hijack Arsenal’s move for Chelsea man

Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of adding Kepa Arrizabalaga to its squad, with some outlets suggesting that the move may already be close to completion. The Spanish goalkeeper has returned to Chelsea following a loan spell at Bournemouth, but he is not expected to be part of the Blues’ plans for the upcoming campaign.

Bournemouth appear unwilling to pursue a permanent transfer for Kepa, thereby opening the door for other clubs to enter the frame. Arsenal have seized the opportunity to negotiate a move, as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.

Kepa Open to Supporting Role at the Emirates

The Gunners are understood to be targeting Kepa as a replacement for Neto, who served as their second-choice goalkeeper last season. Although Kepa is not expected to displace David Raya as Arsenal’s number one, he is reportedly comfortable arriving in a supporting role.

The Spaniard has not been guaranteed regular game time at the Emirates, but he is said to be open to the move, with a willingness to remain in London rather than relocate. His experience in the Premier League and international pedigree could prove valuable as Arsenal look to compete on multiple fronts.

Napoli Emerges as Major Rival for Arsenal

However, Arsenal are not the only club monitoring the situation. According to The Sun, Napoli has also expressed a strong interest in signing the goalkeeper and has made him one of their key targets for the current transfer window. The Italian club are aiming to bolster their squad and is believed to be prepared to offer Kepa a more prominent role.

Arsenal may have an edge due to Kepa’s apparent preference to stay in London, but they must act swiftly if they wish to secure the deal. Delays or hesitation could allow Napoli to move ahead in the race, especially if they offer the prospect of regular first-team football.

Should Arsenal take decisive action in the coming days, they may be well placed to win the battle for Kepa’s signature. However, any lack of urgency could see the Spanish international opt for a new challenge in Italy.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…