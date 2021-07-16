Serie A club finds replacement for Arsenal target but they are still not leading the race to sign him

Sassuolo has identified Marko Grujic as the perfect replacement for Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli this summer, but the Gunners are still not leading the race for the Italian’s signature.

Arsenal has remained in the hunt for the Euro 2020 winner after he impressed in the competition.

But they are facing a battle from top European clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Sky Sports says the Green and Blacks expect to cash in on him before this transfer window closes and they have now started looking for alternatives to him.

They believe Liverpool’s Grujic can replace him and have made their move for the Serbian in anticipation that Locatelli seals a big-money transfer away.

Arsenal has been serious about taking Locatelli to London, but the midfielder favours a move to Italian giants Juve.

The Old Lady cannot reach an agreement with Sassuolo at the moment but it is just a matter of time now that the midfielder has agreed on personal terms.

With no European football and the prospect of winning trophies at the Emirates low, it would be tough for Arsenal to convince Locatelli to swap Serie A for the Premier League.