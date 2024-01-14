Serie A club insists Arsenal target is not for sale

Arsenal has reportedly included Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee in their list of potential striker targets as they intensify efforts to bolster that area of their squad. With goal-scoring proving to be an issue for Mikel Arteta’s team this season, they are actively seeking solutions and considering options from various leagues, including Serie A.

Zirkzee, who has been in excellent form, has contributed significantly to his club’s impressive performance, pushing them towards a surprise European spot finish. While Arsenal’s interest may be welcomed by the player, it appears that Bologna is not keen on parting ways with the striker.

According to reports by Football Transfers, Bologna has no intention of selling Zirkzee, recognising his importance to their team. As a result, the Serie A side is not open to considering any offers for his signature during the current transfer window. Arsenal may need to exercise patience and wait until the end of the season if they are to secure Zirkzee’s services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee is having a fine season on Bologna’s books, and they know their season could spoil if they allow him to leave.

We have to wait until the summer or sign someone else to solve our problem this month, but signing Zirkzee will be difficult now.

