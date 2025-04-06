Serie A club insists on Arsenal paying release clause of in-form attacker

Moise Kean has emerged as one of the strikers Arsenal are reportedly considering as a potential addition to their squad, following a significant resurgence in form this season.

The Italian forward endured a difficult campaign last term, failing to score a single goal for Juventus. Nevertheless, Fiorentina opted to take a chance on him, adding him to their ranks in what, at the time, appeared a bold move. That gamble has since paid dividends.

Kean has been in outstanding form throughout the current campaign and currently stands as the second-highest scorer in Serie A. His contributions have played a pivotal role in Fiorentina’s success this season, with his consistent goal-scoring performances drawing the attention of several top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal, who have been heavily linked with high-profile strikers such as Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyökeres, could potentially opt for a more cost-effective option in Kean. The 25-year-old has a reported release clause of €52 million—a figure that the Gunners may find to be a more reasonable investment, considering his current form and potential.

Fiorentina are understandably keen to retain Kean beyond the end of the season. However, they are also aware that they may be unable to resist interest from bigger clubs, particularly if his release clause is met. According to TuttoJuve, the Florence-based club has made it clear that any side wishing to secure Kean’s services must pay the full release clause in order to do so.

While Kean’s performances this term have been impressive, it is important to acknowledge his previous stint in the Premier League, during which he struggled to make an impact at Everton. That experience may factor into Arsenal’s evaluation as they weigh his recent resurgence against his prior challenges in English football.

Nonetheless, with his current trajectory and growing confidence in front of goal, Kean could represent a compelling option for Arsenal as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.