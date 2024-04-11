Serie A club is considering a loan deal for Arsenal star

Gabriel Jesus may find it challenging to secure regular playing time for Arsenal if the Gunners acquire a new prolific goal scorer for their team.

While the Brazilian star has been Arsenal’s primary number nine, his goal-scoring record hasn’t been as prolific as desired, raising concerns about his ability to consistently deliver crucial goals for the team.

Nevertheless, Jesus’s presence in Arsenal’s attack adds potency, with his dynamic movement creating space for other attackers to capitalise on goal-scoring opportunities.

However, the primary responsibility of a striker is to score goals, and if Arsenal invest in one of their top attacking targets in the upcoming summer transfer window, Jesus could face difficulty in maintaining his place in the starting lineup.

Speculation about Jesus’s potential departure from Arsenal has surfaced, with reports from Tuttojuve suggesting that Juventus is showing interest in the Brazilian forward.

As one of Europe’s elite clubs, Juventus could potentially create room for Jesus in their squad by offloading players such as Dusan Vlahovic, whom they previously beat Arsenal to sign.

It’s reported that Juventus is considering proposing a loan deal to Arsenal to secure Jesus’s services for their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus does not score many goals, but he makes a difference directly or indirectly towards us scoring a lot of goals when he plays.

We can only sell him if an important offer comes in and not a loan deal like Juventus is proposing.

