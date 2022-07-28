Serie A club moves on from Arsenal man after finding an alternative

Atalanta seems to have moved on from Arsenal man Nuno Tavares after they couldn’t strike an agreement with the Gunners to sign him.

The Portugal under21 international is now down the pecking order at the Emirates after he failed to impress last season and Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko.

His best option if he wants to play regularly is to leave the club to a team that would have space to give him minutes.

The defender liked the idea of joining Atalanta, but it seems that the deal has broken down, and he could now join another suitor.

A new report on Sport Witness claims the Serie A side has even found an alternative.

They will add Empoli’s Fabiano Parisi to their squad instead, if they continue to struggle to conclude business with Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares missed his chance to be a regular at Arsenal last season, but he is still young, and he just needs to keep playing.

Arsenal still believes in him, which is why they are not selling him yet, but he must prove at his temporary home that he is worth waiting for.

If he does badly there, his chance of getting minutes back at Arsenal could be affected negatively.