Serie A club opens door for Arsenal target to leave but face competition from Man Utd

Arsenal could get their hands on Lautaro Martinez at the end of this season as Inter Milan softens their stance on the signature of the World Cup winner.

Arsenal has pursued an interest in his signature since last season, but Inter kept him after initially losing Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

Martinez has been in fine form for them since then and is an important contributor to their performances in this campaign.

This has made several clubs show an interest in him again and one of them is Arsenal.

Football Insider reveals he is one of the frontmen Manchester United is thinking about signing and Inter Milan has softened their stance on his future.

The Italians are now expecting offers and will allow him to leave if they receive one they think is good enough for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez is a fine striker and consistently performs well for Inter Milan in Europe and domestically, so we will get a fine frontman if he joins us.

However, the competition from Manchester United and other clubs is serious and we must work hard to beat them to his signing if he is a key target.

It would be interesting to see if we will offload some men to make room for him or another top striker.

