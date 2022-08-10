Serie A club rejects Arsenal’s approach for their defender

Arsenal has suffered a setback in their latest attempt to add a new centre-back to their squad.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window and they have some fine players.

However, more players are expected to join and a new centre-back might be among the incomings.

They like Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic and have been looking to add him to their squad.

The Serbian is being courted by the best clubs in Italy and Arsenal was looking to steal a march on them.

However, a report on The Sun claims their offer has been rejected out of hand.

The report claims the Italians have no intention of sending him to the Emirates, no matter the fee involved.

Our current defence is solid and should help us achieve success in this campaign.

However, Pablo Mari will leave, and that will leave us with just four centre-backs.

Considering that we will compete in at least four competitions this season, we need more players in that position.

This will help us rest our key men for some matches, and we can have a fresh squad every time we field players.

If Milenkovic will not join us, we could turn our attention to other defenders on our wishlist.

