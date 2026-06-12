Serie A club sends strong message to Arsenal about their player

Arsenal have been warned against making an attempt to sign Kenan Yildiz by Juventus, with the Italian club insisting that the attacker is not for sale and that their position on the matter will remain unchanged. The Gunners have been linked with several attacking players in recent months as they continue to strengthen a squad that has enjoyed considerable success.

Yildiz has become one of the most important figures at Juventus over the last few seasons and currently wears the club’s iconic number 10 shirt. That responsibility reflects the faith Juventus have placed in him and underlines how highly he is regarded within the organisation. His performances have continued to enhance his reputation across European football.

Yildiz remains a key Arsenal target

The Turkiye international has been in excellent form, which explains why some of the biggest clubs in world football are interested in adding him to their squads. His technical quality and attacking intelligence have made him one of the most highly rated young players in the game.

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his situation and have identified him as a leading option for the left wing position. The Gunners are preparing for possible changes involving Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli during this transfer window, making reinforcements in that area an important consideration.

Juventus make their position clear

Yildiz could be open to a move to the Premier League with Arsenal, but Juventus remain determined to keep hold of one of their most valuable assets. The Italian club believe he is central to their long-term plans and are unwilling to entertain discussions regarding his departure this summer.

As reported by The Athletic, Juventus have communicated that stance directly to Arsenal, who have now received the message and may be forced to redirect their attention towards alternative targets. The Italians have stressed that Yildiz is simply too important to their project to be sold.

That firm position could bring Arsenal’s pursuit to an end. While the Gunners admire the attacker and recognise the qualities he would bring to their squad, they may now have to explore other options as they seek to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

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