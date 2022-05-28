Serie A club set timeline for potential Arsenal transfer

Fiorentina are claimed to have put a time limit on the potential transfer of Lucas Torreira from Arsenal.

The Uruguayan midfielder spent the 2021-22 season on loan with La Viola, establishing himself as a regular in their first-team, and it seemed almost certain that they would be taking up the option to buy.

Much to the surprise of both the player’s agent and our club, they tried to haggle over the more-than reasonable €15 Million fee, and claim that they do not believe he is worth such a price. Torreira’s representatives were not believed to be happy with such comments, especially after the role he played in their team this term, and the talks ended badly, but Fiorentina are claimed not to have closed to door on the deal.

InsideFutbol now cites La Nazione in claiming that they are willing to keep the door open for a deal to be done, and will give him until the official end date of his loan spell at the end of the month.

It sounds like Rocco Commisso has shot himself in the foot here, as the fee was more than reasonable for a player of Torreira’s ability, and he now looks set to miss out on his signature. The player was happy in Florence, but is unlikely to be happy that the owner of the club claimed that he wasn’t worth such a lowly fee, which is hardly the best catalyst for a strong relationship between the player and the club.

It seems like the Fiorentina boss played hardball with the wrong crowd, and I’m sure we will be able to receive a fair fee for Torreira’s signature this summer, regardless of the stance of Commisso.

Patrick

