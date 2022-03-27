Serie A club still not ready to meet Arsenal’s asking price for midfielder

AS Roma has maintained their interest in Granit Xhaka and several reports claim they will return to sign the midfielder in the summer.

Xhaka has been one of Arsenal’s most important performers, with Mikel Arteta now trusting him to partner Thomas Partey in the heart of the Gunners’ midfield.

The Swiss star was the subject of serious interest from Roma in the summer and the Italians reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with him.

However, they could not meet Arsenal’s asking price for his signature and he has remained at the club. He even signed a new deal with the Gunners, but Jose Mourinho remains keen to work with him.

This means Roma could return for his signature in the summer, but can they pay what Arsenal wants?

La Gazzetta claims the Gunners insist on receiving 18m euros to sell him, but Roma believes he is too old for that figure and they have no intention of paying that much for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a great servant to this club, but he is not indispensable. Because he has been a regular, we will miss his influence if he leaves, but he is a part of the old players that achieved little for the team.

If we can sign a much better player to replace him in the next transfer window, we can offload the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.