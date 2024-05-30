Serie A club to reignite their interest in Arsenal player this summer

Jakub Kiwior was on AC Milan’s radar for much of the first half of the season as he struggled to break into Arsenal’s starting XI.

However, the Polish defender eventually became a regular starter, even benching Oleksandr Zinchenko for several games.

Kiwior offers more defensive solidity than the Ukrainian, earning him significant game time in 2024.

Arsenal turned down AC Milan in January because they were not interested in selling any of their first-team players, and Kiwior subsequently secured a place in the team.

Despite this, the Italians have not given up on adding him to their squad. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, they plan to reignite their interest in his signature.

Having previously played in Serie A, Milan is confident that Kiwior has the qualities needed to excel on their team.

They will tempt Arsenal with a new offer to see if the Gunners are willing to send him back to Italy for a fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has become a key player for us in 2024 and has earned the right to stay on the team.

The return of Jurrien Timber from long-term injury means Kiwior has a new fight for his place on the team, but we should allow him that fight.

