Serie A club wants to poach on-loan youngster from Arsenal

AC Milan is reportedly interested in Charlie Patino, considering him a player of sufficient quality for their team.

The young Arsenal talent is currently on loan at Swansea City for the season and is determined to use this opportunity to impress Mikel Arteta and earn a chance at the Emirates.

However, with Arsenal having a surplus of midfielders, Patino will likely face challenges in securing playing time at the club. This situation might lead him to reevaluate his future.

As Patino performs well in the Championship, AC Milan has shown an interest in his signature, recognising him as one of the top talents available.

A report on Calciomercato suggests that AC Milan has been monitoring the English youngster and believes that he possesses the exact type of midfield talent they are seeking.

It’s anticipated that AC Milan will establish contact with Arsenal and attempt to secure a deal for Patino when he returns to the club in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is one of the finest midfielders we have groomed at the Emirates and is a player we expect to have a wonderful career.

However, he will not play often for us next term and probably should take his chance and find a new home.

Milan is a good place to start his career and his spell at Swansea this term will prepare him for a life abroad.

