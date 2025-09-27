Serie A club wants to sign new Arsenal signing

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined Arsenal in the last transfer window, has already established himself as an important squad member, serving as the deputy to first-choice goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spaniard arrived with significant Premier League experience, having previously represented major clubs and built a reputation as one of the league’s more accomplished goalkeepers. His presence provides Mikel Arteta with reassurance, as Arsenal know they have a dependable option whenever Raya is unavailable or requires rest.

Despite his new role in north London, speculation about his future has already begun. According to Team Talk, Serie A side Como are interested in securing Kepa’s services, with manager Cesc Fabregas eager to bring in an experienced goalkeeper to strengthen his squad.

Como’s Interest in Kepa

Fabregas, who has been shaping Como’s project in Italy, is reportedly keen on the Spaniard and sees him as an ideal candidate to provide stability and quality between the posts. With Kepa’s wealth of experience at the highest level, including both domestic and European competitions, he would represent a significant coup for the Italian side.

The interest, however, leaves Kepa facing a decision regarding his long-term future. While the lure of a leading role at Como might be attractive, Arsenal’s stance remains clear. The Gunners would prefer to retain him.

Arsenal’s Perspective

Within the Arsenal squad, Kepa is valued not only for his goalkeeping ability but also for his leadership and influence in the dressing room. As one of the most experienced figures at the club, his presence contributes to the balance and maturity of the group.

For Arsenal, parting with such a player so soon after his arrival would not be a logical step. While Raya remains the first-choice goalkeeper, having Kepa as a reliable deputy ensures healthy competition and vital depth in a demanding season.

Kepa’s professionalism and commitment have already been noted, and he continues to work hard to deliver when called upon. Arsenal’s preference is to keep him as part of their project, ensuring they retain both quality and experience in a crucial position.

