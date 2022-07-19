Serie A club will accept a loan-to-buy offer from Arsenal

Arsenal could get Arthur Melo now after Juventus made it easier for them to secure the midfielder’s signature.

The Brazilian is surplus to requirements at Juve after failing to impress since he joined them in 2020.

He has not been in good form partly because of the system being employed by the Italian club.

At Arsenal, he will play under a more attacking and fluid system which could give him the chance to return to form.

However, signing him has not been easy for Mikel Arteta’s side. They first attempted to add him to their squad in the January transfer window, but an agreement could not be found.

A report on Sport Witness suggests the Italians are now prepared to make life easy for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It claims they will allow him to move to the Emirates on an initial loan deal.

If Arsenal likes what they see, they will retain an option to make the transfer permanent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur could return to form at Arsenal, but he might also continue his downward spiral.

The best thing we can do is to sign him on a simple loan and negotiate a transfer fee much later if we are impressed.