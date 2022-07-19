Serie A club will accept a loan-to-buy offer from Arsenal

Arsenal could get Arthur Melo now after Juventus made it easier for them to secure the midfielder’s signature.
The Brazilian is surplus to requirements at Juve after failing to impress since he joined them in 2020.
He has not been in good form partly because of the system being employed by the Italian club.
At Arsenal, he will play under a more attacking and fluid system which could give him the chance to return to form.
However, signing him has not been easy for Mikel Arteta’s side. They first attempted to add him to their squad in the January transfer window, but an agreement could not be found.
A report on Sport Witness suggests the Italians are now prepared to make life easy for Mikel Arteta’s side.
It claims they will allow him to move to the Emirates on an initial loan deal.
If Arsenal likes what they see, they will retain an option to make the transfer permanent.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arthur could return to form at Arsenal, but he might also continue his downward spiral.
The best thing we can do is to sign him on a simple loan and negotiate a transfer fee much later if we are impressed.
A pointless transfer whether its a loan or a purchase . His particularly poor season at Juve should not be ignored . Why would he suddenly improve playing a bit part at Arsenal . Tielemans is the player that we need…Melo is not!
Oh dear, seems this deadwood rumor has more legs and has finally outpaced the old Benzema rumors.
The Italian media deserves a commission for how hard they have been pimping Melo.
Why take out Juventus trash for them? Sackable offense to bring him to Arsenal. He lacks the heart and will to fight for a place at Juventus, not the “right mentality” that Arteta talks about.
Please pass on this player, I’d rather keep Xhaka.
Vieira, Odegaard, ESR, and even Zinchenko need playing time in the midfield.
We don’t need the 3rd worst player in Serie A dragging down an already pedestrian midfield. If Melo was from Argentina Edu probably won’t have even brought him up.
I dont see the point of this, just a squad filler and another 5′ 9″ player well less than that. NOT WHAT WE WANT OR NEED.
It seems to be that all Gooners are not having this player at all.
I DO NOT SEE HIM COMING AND HAVE NOT BELIEVED THE MANY RUMOURS.
So many rumours start from a hopeful agent tweet or post but have no truth to them. Nor does this one, IMO. And why not? Cos it makes NO sense to those who are prepared to think properly about it I said right from the very start that JESUS WOULD COME.
AND WHY? COS IT MADE PERFECT SENSE.
This sad rumour is plainly nonsense, so reject it as the tosh it is!
His value has plummeted due to a saturation of quality midfielders available this summer.
A keep saying we need not rush to address this area in our team another striker or even a winger could be given priority.