Serie A club will make a serious approach for Arsenal star in the summer

When a player does not receive sufficient game time, it is almost inevitable that they will seek opportunities elsewhere, and this appears to be the case for Jakub Kiwior.

During his time at Spezia, Kiwior was regarded as one of the most promising defenders in Italian football, attracting interest from several Serie A clubs. His performances earned him a reputation as a composed and technically gifted centre-back, making him a sought-after prospect in the transfer market.

However, Arsenal ultimately won the race for his signature, securing his services ahead of other suitors. The Polish international arrived in North London with high expectations, having impressed at the 2022 World Cup as one of the standout players in his position. Arsenal were confident that he would develop into an integral part of their squad.

Despite his strong credentials, Kiwior has faced significant competition for a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI. The presence of established defenders has limited his opportunities, leading to speculation about his future. While Arsenal have retained him for as long as possible, reports suggest that the club may be open to his departure in the summer transfer window.

As reported by Milan Live, AC Milan remains keen on signing Kiwior and is planning to make an approach at the end of the season. The Italian giants have been long-term admirers of the defender and could see him as a valuable addition to their backline.

Given the level of interest in Kiwior, Arsenal may need to consider whether allowing him to leave would be beneficial for both the player and the club. If he continues to struggle for game time, a move to a team where he can play regularly could aid his development while also providing Arsenal with funds to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

Ultimately, the decision will rest on Arsenal’s transfer strategy and whether Arteta sees Kiwior as part of the club’s long-term plans. However, with AC Milan’s interest persisting, the possibility of a summer move remains a realistic prospect.