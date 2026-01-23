Serie A clubs showing interest in signing Arsenal man

Gabriel Jesus has recently returned from an injury that kept him out of action at Arsenal for around a year, marking an important moment for both the player and the club. The Brazilian forward has been a key figure since arriving at the Emirates, and his prolonged absence had a significant impact on the squad. That setback forced Arsenal to strengthen their attacking options during his recovery period.

Despite those changes, Jesus remains highly regarded within the team. Arsenal values having depth across the squad, believing it increases their chances of winning more matches and competing for trophies. Under Mikel Arteta, the club is considered one of the strongest Arsenal sides in a long time, and Jesus is still viewed as an important part of that structure, even as questions begin to surface about his long-term role.

Competition and form at the Emirates

The arrival of another striker during Jesus’ absence has created renewed competition in attack. Viktor Gyokeres has not been reliable, which leaves the door open for Jesus to reclaim a regular place in the first team. His return gives Arteta more tactical flexibility and allows Arsenal to rotate their forwards more effectively during a demanding season.

Arsenal are pleased with the increased options available to them, as squad depth is often decisive in sustaining momentum across multiple competitions. Jesus’ experience and quality mean he is well placed to contribute immediately, but his future remains uncertain as the club assesses its plans beyond the current campaign.

Interest from Italy grows

With his contract expiring in 2027, speculation has begun to emerge regarding Jesus next steps. According to Calciomercato, several leading Italian clubs are monitoring his situation closely. The report claims that Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all interested in securing his signature and would welcome the opportunity to add him to their squads.

At present, Arsenal have no intention of selling Jesus during this transfer window. However, if the club decide not to offer him a new contract, they could be open to a sale once the season concludes. As a result, the coming months may prove decisive in determining whether Jesus’ future remains in north London or moves to Serie A.