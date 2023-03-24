Serie A defender regrets turning down Arsenal

Monza defender Armando Izzo has admitted he regrets turning down Arsenal when the Gunners wanted to sign him.

The defender was a fine player for Torino in the 2018/2019 season and several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, including Arsenal.

However, he chose to remain at Torino, which he had joined in 2018.

The defender is now out of favour in Turin and is spending this season on loan at Monza.

He regrets the decision not to move when Arsenal came calling.

Izzo told Cronache di Spogliatoio (via Sport Italia): “The year I renewed with Torino, after qualifying for Europe, my former agent and the president Urbano Cairo told me that Arsenal and Conte’s Inter Milan were there. I had feeling for Toro, I believed in the project and I stayed another year. That year, I scored six goals and I didn’t hear from any team.

“I asked myself ‘how is it possible that there is no team?’. Then, after two years, Bremer, with four goals and finishing 10th, he goes to Juventus. My dream was to go to Inter, I’ve never been able to.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In football, chances do not always come twice, especially when you are not getting any younger.

However, we can understand when a player wants to stay at a club he loves instead of taking the risk and heading for a new home.

Arsenal is a much more developed team now and Izzo will probably have fallen out of favour at the Emirates by now as well.

