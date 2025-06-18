Serie A giant is speaking to Arsenal and Chelsea over top youngster

Arsenal are interested in signing Kenan Yildiz from Juventus this summer and has begun discussions with the Italian club to explore the possibility of a deal. The attacker is currently considered one of the most important players in the Juventus squad and has been entrusted with their number 10 shirt, a symbol of his rising status at the club.

Despite his young age, Yildiz has consistently demonstrated maturity and composure on the pitch. He remains a key figure under the current manager and is viewed as central to the team’s ambitions in the Club World Cup. Juventus are pleased with his development and has shown no desire to part ways with him. However, it is well known in football that every player has a price, and that has encouraged Arsenal to test the waters.

Arsenal face competition in the race for Yildiz

While Arsenal have made their interest clear and are in talks with Juventus, they are not alone in the pursuit of the Turkiye international. Chelsea is also monitoring the situation closely and is reportedly engaged in conversations of their own. The interest from two Premier League clubs puts Juventus in a strong negotiating position.

As stated by Juve FC, both Arsenal and Chelsea are now in contact with Juventus regarding a possible transfer. The Italian side is open to speaking with both clubs and will take their time to assess the proposals before making a final decision. Juventus are not actively pushing to sell the player, but they are willing to listen to serious offers that reflect Yildiz’s importance and potential.

Yildiz could be a costly but valuable addition

Yildiz would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to the Arsenal squad. His talent and versatility make him a valuable asset, and he has shown that he can perform under pressure at a high level. However, due to his growing role at Juventus and his long-term potential, any move to bring him to the Premier League is likely to come at a significant cost.

If Arsenal are serious about signing him, they will need to present an offer that reflects his status and convinces Juventus to part with one of their brightest stars.

