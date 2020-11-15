Serie A giant join Arsenal in the race to sign Bundesliga star

Milan Live claims that AC Milan wants to sign Jerome Boateng, making them yet another team that Arsenal will have to beat if they want to sign the German centre back.

Boateng has entered the final year of his current deal with Bayern Munich and it seems that the European champions will not give him a new deal as they haven’t contacted him for negotiations.

The report claims that Milan needs a new striker and a centre back, and they have made Boateng a target.

It adds that Milan will explore the option of signing him when the January transfer window opens.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Boateng for a long time now, he was even considered for a move in the last January transfer window.

The German has had a stint in the Premier League before now, playing for Manchester City for one campaign before moving to Germany with Bayern Munich.

He was a flop in the Premier League in that 2010/2011 season, but he has since won multiple trophies including two Champions Leagues with Bayern and he will bring very good experience to the Arsenal team.