Serie A giant sets a fee for winger that has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Arsenal has been told how much Napoli’s Hirving Lozano would cost them as they battle other clubs to sign the Mexican.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their attack either in January or next summer.

Several reports have already linked them with moves for exciting prospects around the continent.

Lozano is one of them and they are facing competition from the likes of Manchester United, Sevilla and Atlético Madrid for his signature, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims the attacker wants to leave Napoli and their President has made it clear he would only keep players who want to stay.

They have set an asking price for Lozano with the report claiming it would cost Arsenal 40m euros to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having splashed the cash on Ben White and Thomas Partey, Arsenal knows they will need to invest a significant sum in their attack to make it good enough to achieve their objectives.

Lozano isn’t a striker, but the Mexican can move to the Emirates and be a part of a new front-three at the club.

Arsenal will still sign a centre-forward, but he is a more experienced option on the wing than what Gabriel Martinelli is.