Serie A giants interested in signing Arsenal defender

According to Sky Sports, Serie A giants Napoli and Roma are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac.

Sky Sports News claim that Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli could make a move for the 26-year-old Gunners star in the January transfer window.

Paulo Fonseca’s Roma are being linked with a move for the Bosnian star in the summer, as they are thought to be looking for a replacement for former Manchester City star Aleksandar Kolarov.

Kolasinac has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far this season,

According to the Guardian, we signed Kolasinac on a free transfer after he left Schalke two years ago. We may have the chance to make a healthy profit from the defender’s potential sale soon.

While it may seem like a good idea to cash in on Kolasinac as Kieran Tierney seems to be our long-term option at left-back, with the Scotsman currently sidelined this could be a risky move.

As per BBC Sport, Tierney is set to be out for at least three months. Selling Kolasinac next month would leave promising youngster Bukayo Saka as our only other option at left-back.

The ace featured in defence in our draw against Everton this past weekend.