Serie A giants interested in signing Arsenal defender

According to Sky Sports, Serie A giants Napoli and Roma are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac.
Sky Sports News claim that Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli could make a move for the 26-year-old Gunners star in the January transfer window.
Paulo Fonseca’s Roma are being linked with a move for the Bosnian star in the summer, as they are thought to be looking for a replacement for former Manchester City star Aleksandar Kolarov.
Kolasinac has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far this season,
According to the Guardian, we signed Kolasinac on a free transfer after he left Schalke two years ago. We may have the chance to make a healthy profit from the defender’s potential sale soon.
While it may seem like a good idea to cash in on Kolasinac as Kieran Tierney seems to be our long-term option at left-back, with the Scotsman currently sidelined this could be a risky move.
As per BBC Sport, Tierney is set to be out for at least three months. Selling Kolasinac next month would leave promising youngster Bukayo Saka as our only other option at left-back.
The ace featured in defence in our draw against Everton this past weekend.
Kolasinac is a good LB who could get better because he has to compete with Tierney. He might want to leave to escape from relegation, but we should sell him no less than 30 M
If he is sold, we would need a better LB. Because I don’t think Tierney would stay fit for one whole season, as shown by his two long injuries so far and his injury history at Celtic
The comments suggesting Tierney was injury prone at Celtic are nonsense.Prior to his hernia problem he played virtually injury free for 3 seasons.As to selling Kolasinac,such a move will not be entertained until the summer transfer window.
That depends on his attitude. I do hope in this transfer window Arteta has backing, knowledge and sense to take opportunities to clear whatever players out that just don’t fit the future plan of the club while receiving a good fee. I think the season is pretty much a right off but we can fill the coffers, depart with the wrong players and build for the future of next season. January isn’t the best time to buy but a great time to sell. Maybe one or two emerging talents in and a few bad apples out is good business
